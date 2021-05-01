$3.87 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post $3.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the lowest is $1.76 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $15.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 million to $48.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $85.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 950,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,834. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $334.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

