$30.17 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report $30.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $31.99 million. CareCloud posted sales of $21.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $134.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $136.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTBC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 67,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $113.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.