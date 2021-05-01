3,056 Shares in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWM opened at $27.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

