32,773 Shares in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOUP. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 144.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000.

LOUP opened at $53.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $64.33.

