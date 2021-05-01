3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 163.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 13,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 42.1% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $197.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

