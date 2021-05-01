$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $240,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Earnings History and Estimates for Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

