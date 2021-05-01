$547.66 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $547.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $541.10 million and the highest is $552.79 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $576.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.00. 714,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,256. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.62 and a 200 day moving average of $170.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

