54,795 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $146.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

