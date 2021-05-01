$651.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $651.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.10 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $584.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

ENSG opened at $85.85 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

