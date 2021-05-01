7,662 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 206,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

