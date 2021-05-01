$82.37 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report $82.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.02 million. Appian posted sales of $78.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $355.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $410.41 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $418.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Appian stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.18. 1,022,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,251. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.32.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Appian by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $77,122,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.