$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to report sales of $93.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $390.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

