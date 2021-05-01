A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.11.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $67.75. 2,278,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,019. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at $668,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

