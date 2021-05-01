Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in April

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $49.81 on Friday. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on AALBF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aalberts in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aalberts in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

