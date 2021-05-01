Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.10 ($23.65).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €23.40 ($27.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €23.86 and its 200 day moving average is €20.36. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a one year high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

