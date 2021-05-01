AAX Token (AAB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $64,423.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $64,423.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00071456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.63 or 0.00872651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

