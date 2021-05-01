Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $262.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.43 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.