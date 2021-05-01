Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

