AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

