Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Update

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

Abcam stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30. Abcam has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.69.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

