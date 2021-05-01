Abyss Achieves Market Cap of $13.25 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $497,717.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.41 or 0.00816536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00095338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

