Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Down 37.3% in April

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 12,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $62.85 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

