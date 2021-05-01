Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%.

NYSE ATGE traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.