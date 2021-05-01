Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $110.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

