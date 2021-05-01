Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research reiterated a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.