Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.30.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit