Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.30.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

