Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $5.02. Chardan Capital now has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 255,031 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

