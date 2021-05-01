Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

