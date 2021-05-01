AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 99,851 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,851 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

