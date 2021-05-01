AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 802,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $128,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

