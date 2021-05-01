AE Wealth Management LLC Has $46.76 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $75.79.

