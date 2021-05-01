AE Wealth Management LLC Has $58.14 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 139.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $58,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50.

