AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 44,799 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,799 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pinterest worth $37,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,628,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

Pinterest stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

