AGAr Reaches Market Cap of $7.57 Million (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, AGAr has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One AGAr coin can now be bought for approximately $473.45 or 0.00820448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AGAr has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $42,611.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AGAr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00284846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.01139042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00718354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,698.19 or 0.99986764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AGAr

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.