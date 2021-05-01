Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.80. 638,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,919. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,691,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,487 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 414,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after buying an additional 79,059 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 284,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

