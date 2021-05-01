Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Achieves $176.79 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $176.79 million and $12.29 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,555.12 or 1.00003086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040935 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $817.28 or 0.01420040 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.49 or 0.00556858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.16 or 0.00363416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00186229 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

