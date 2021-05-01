Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 121,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 152,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

