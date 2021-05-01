Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.06. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,310,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Air Lease by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Air Lease by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. 748,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

