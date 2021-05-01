Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €99.94 ($117.58) on Thursday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.89.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

