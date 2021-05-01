Akbank T.A.S.’s (AKBTY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AKBTY stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

