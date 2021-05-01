Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

AKUS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Akouos by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Akouos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

