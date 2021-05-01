Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Approximately 118,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,184,480 shares.The stock last traded at $12.89 and had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.