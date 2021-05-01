Alexander’s (ALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, analysts expect Alexander’s to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALX stock opened at $277.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $314.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALX shares. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Earnings History for Alexander`s (NYSE:ALX)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit