Alexander’s (ALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, analysts expect Alexander’s to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALX stock opened at $277.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $314.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALX shares. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

