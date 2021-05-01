Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Down 35.8% in April

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 87,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:ALX traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $277.24. 14,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.68 and its 200-day moving average is $274.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $223.02 and a 1-year high of $314.47.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

