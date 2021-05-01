Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Shares of ABTX opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.