Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Shares of ABTX opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Earnings History for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit