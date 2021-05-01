Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.
Shares of ABTX opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.
Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
