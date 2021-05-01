Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.33 Million

Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce sales of $284.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $409.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

ALGT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.73. 94,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,042. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $271.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

