Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

ALLE stock traded down $2.84 on Monday, reaching $134.38. 893,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. Allegion has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $140.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

