AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $43.11. 613,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,981. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

