Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.4 days.

APYRF stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

