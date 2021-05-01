Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $760 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.74 million.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.64. The stock had a trading volume of 430,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,900. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.75.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

